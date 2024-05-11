The Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU with "Trofi Commercial" to develop tourism experiences
The Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU with "Trofi Commercial" to develop tourism experiencesDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition held in Dubai from May 6th to 9th, 2024, the Saudi Tourism Authority and "Trofi Commercial" signed a memorandum of understanding in the Saudi pavilion. This memorandum aims to cooperate between the two parties in developing unique tourism experiences for GCC targeted segments.
The MoU aims to develop unique tourism experiences that cater to the interests and preferences of GCC targeted segments. This includes designing Saudi cooking courses, providing opportunities to taste Saudi food, and organizing tours of factories or restaurants. These experiences will be featured on appropriate websites and promoted through various marketing channels to effectively reach the target audience.
Trofi is a prominent Saudi food and hospitality company that specializes in creating unique and memorable "customer experiences." The company was founded in 2017 and has since established a strong presence in Saudi, the UK, the USA, and Kuwait, serving a diverse customer base. Trofi comprises 16 brands in restaurants, hospitality, and supplies catering to both private and public sectors.
This agreement is an integral part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's commitment to partnering with significant organizations, entities, and companies. The aim is to empower private sector partners within and outside the Kingdom to attract tourists and promote tourist destinations, showcasing authentic Arabian hospitality, natural, climatic, and cultural diversity, as well as the most important tourist attractions and archaeological sites. Furthermore, it involves promoting qualitative and global events held throughout the Kingdom all year round.
