Ithraa Alkhair Hosts First Seminar with Belgian and Dutch Pilgrims in Preparation for Hajj 1445H

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ithraa Alkhair Company for Pilgrims Services, a licensed provider of Hajj services for non-Arab African pilgrims, today (Thursday 01 Dul Qeda 1445 H corresponding to 09 May 2024) held its first seminar with European pilgrims in Antwerp, Belgium. The event was organized in collaboration with the company's strategic partners in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Dr. Ahmed Abbas Sindi, the Chairman of the company, highlighted the key role of adhering to the guidelines established by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Dr. Sindi emphasized that this compliance directly supports the "Pilgrims Experience Program" برنامج خدمةضيوفالرحمن, a key pillar of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Chairman also commended the company's strategic partners, including sheikhs, pilgrims, and guides, for their essential contributions. The seminar, part of Ithraa Alkhair's "B2C" direct Hajj program, connected the company with partners and individual pilgrims accepted for this year's Hajj. Dr. Sindi reaffirmed Ithraa Alkhair's commitment to providing exceptional services for the Guests of Allah, aligning with Saudi Leadership directives.

The seminar featured a company introduction film, a speech by Deputy CEO Mohammed Saad Khan, and presentations by prominent religious leaders. These included Sheikh Tahir Tajikani, President of the European Council of Moroccan Scholars and the Council of Local Scholars in Belgium, who addressed Hajj's virtues, rulings, and etiquette. Sheikh Khammar el-Bakkali, Head of Dutch Imams and member of the European Scholar Council, discussed vital health guidelines, while Imam Moad Bouchrif presented religious training resources.

Alongside these insights, the seminar introduced Ithraa Alkhair's updated brand identity, promoted its Hajj and Umrah services, aimed to strengthen brand credibility, and sought to attract new clients in target markets.

