2024 ThreeBestRated® Awarded Injury Lawyer Bryan S. VanMeveren Explains Liability For Accident By Delivery Drivers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delivery drivers are a constant presence on roads these days, with the surge in online businesses. From pizza chains, other restaurants, and grocery shops to large businesses like Amazon, and UPS, countless delivery drivers are working under various employment arrangements. Driven by quick delivery policies, they tend to drive fast in unpredictable routes, maneuver the vehicles suddenly, and park in unsafe areas. This raises a question about liability in case of any accident or crash caused by these drivers.
Well, with a commitment to helping people legally, Bryan S. VanMereven, a 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award-winning personal injury lawyer, based in Fort Collins, takes the privilege of providing a clear explanation on this matter.
Who is Responsible for Accidents Caused by Delivery Drivers?
“Employment arrangements typically dictate who has the financial and legal liability for damages caused by a delivery driver,” says Bryan. According to the legal concept of respondeat superior, the employer will incur vicarious liability. Meaning, when the employee causes a wreck due to negligence, while on the clock, the employer often holds the liability for the damage caused by their employee.
On that note, employees of reputed companies like Amazon or FedEx do not typically possess financial responsibility, but the company’s insurance policy can help reimburse those affected by the crash.
Bryan added, “However, the situation becomes more complex when the delivery driver is an independent contractor driving their own vehicle.” While these drivers are required to carry insurance like any other driver, the coverage available may be insufficient to fully compensate those affected by the crash.
Bryan further explains that when insurance coverage falls short, the possibility of making a claim through the driver’s auto insurance carrier, the victim’s own insurance company or pursuing legal action might arise. In such cases, a comprehensive evaluation of the various insurance policies involved and a careful analysis to determine which party (whether the driver, the company hired them, or the independent contractor) bears the responsibility are crucial before reaching any settlement. It is better to seek an experienced lawyer’s assistance at the earliest possible time to heighten the chance of a successful outcome.
VanMeveren is one such renowned personal injury lawyer who understands the complexities involved and helps those hurt by the crash by carefully analyzing the details of each claim and reviewing various insurance policies that may apply to insure the most favorable outcome.
About Bryan S. VanMeveren
VanMeveren is a former insurance defense litigator with nearly 30 years’ experience in personal injury and insurance law. He is licensed to practice law in the State and Federal Courts of Colorado, Wyoming, and Arizona. Over the past twenty years, Mr. VanMeveren has dedicated his time to volunteering with Larimer County Pro Bono Intake Services and has served as a speaker and legal aid for the County's Domestic Relations Program. He also worked on the Eighth Judicial Nominating Commission, where he served the governor in the selection process for Larimer County District Court Judges.
In 2002, he founded VanMeveren Law Group, P.C., where he and his team have dedicated their practice to personal injury lawsuits. Following their principle that every client deserves the highest quality legal representation, VanMeveren Law Group’s team represents only injured victims, and not the insurance companies. Their approach is transparent, straightforward and friendly. Since VanMeveren is a former insurance attorney, he understands the strategies that the insurance companies use to minimize or downplay claims and the way to overcome them strategically. Over the past 22 years, VanMeveren Law Group has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of their clients involved in car, motorcycle, truck, and pedestrian accidents.
VanMeveren Law Group, P.C. is deeply committed to handling various personal injury cases including bicycle accidents, car & motorcycle collisions, premises liability, workplace accidents, dangerous products/property accidents, wrongful death, orthopedic injuries, traumatic brain injuries, neck/spinal cord injuries, fire accidents, slip-and-fall accident claims, and dog bites.
They serve clients throughout northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Boulder, Windsor, Loveland, Greeley, Berthoud, Longmont, Estes Park, and Wellington. They work on a contingency fee basis. To schedule a free, and no-obligation consultation with one of their experienced lawyers, visit https://www.vanmeverenlaw.com/ or call 970-495-9741 for a free case evaluation.
