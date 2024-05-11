On July 5, 2023, a first-of-its-kind law went into effect in New York City that mandated annual bias audits of AI-enabled systems (NYC LL 144). As the 2024 reporting deadline approaches, have you thought about your organization's reporting or how you'll proactively conduct these audits?

In this webinar, KC Halm (Co-Chair, DWT's AI Team), Matt Jedreski (Counsel, DWT's Employment Group), Paul White (Partner, Resolution Economics, LLC), and Gurkan Ay (Director, Resolution Economics, LLC) will discuss the broader legal landscape (i.e. what other regulations have emerged since NYC LL 144 went into effect). They'll also dive into what these AI audits will look like practically, and methodological considerations for gathering the necessary data and conducting an effective AI bias audit.

Presenters

This webinar is the tenth in DWT's webinar series "AI Across Industries," a monthly webinar examining legal risks, challenges, and opportunities presented by the adoption of AI/ML in healthcare, financial services, media, technology, communications, and other leading industries.

Presented by Davis Wright Tremaine and Resolution Economics.

