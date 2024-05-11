MPD Searching for Restaurant Robbery Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the community’s help to locate suspects involved in an armed robbery of a Northwest restaurant.

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, at approximately 8:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The victim reported that three suspects entered a restaurant. One pointed a gun at the victim while the others took money from a cash register.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/_cm2EM8cX_0

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24067582