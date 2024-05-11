Submit Release
News Search

There were 221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,345 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Restaurant Robbery Suspects

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the community’s help to locate suspects involved in an armed robbery of a Northwest restaurant.

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, at approximately 8:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The victim reported that three suspects entered a restaurant. One pointed a gun at the victim while the others took money from a cash register.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/_cm2EM8cX_0

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24067582

You just read:

MPD Searching for Restaurant Robbery Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more