MPD Makes Quick Arrest in North Capitol Street Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest in a stabbing.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Third District officers responded to an establishment in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street Northwest, for reports of a stabbing. On scene they located an adult male suffering from a stab wound. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute inside the establishment. A short time later, the suspect was located and placed under arrest.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation 39-year-old James Petticolas of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 24069994

###

