Richard Roll, Esteemed Entrepreneur and Author, Discusses the Challenges of “Gray Divorce” Among Baby Boomers

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Roll, author and leading businessman, discusses the challenges of “Gray Divorce” among Baby Boomers and the disruptive aftermath of divorce after age 50. Since the 1990s, the number of people getting divorced after the age of 50 has skyrocketed. According to Forbes, nearly 40% of divorces involve individuals aged 50 or above. According to the Pew Research Center, the phenomenon known as "Gray Divorce" has doubled since the 1990s, WITH THE DIVORCE RATE FOR THOSE OVER 65 TRIPLING DURING THE SAME PERIOD.

“Gray Divorce not only fractures the foundation of long-standing relationships, but also jeopardizes financial security and emotional well-being in the later stages of life, leaving individuals vulnerable and uncertain about their futures," Roll stresses.

Roll is set to release his much-anticipated memoir, "A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE’VE HAD!: A MEMOIR)," on May 14, 2024.

There are many reasons for the “Gray Divorce” occurrence. Despite there being many seemingly important reasons for divorce, ultimately with the settling of assets, emotional distress, and other adverse outcomes, divorce in the “Golden Years” can amount to setbacks and disappointments for both parties.

“Staying married can be a cornerstone for Baby Boomers, offering not just companionship but also the shared resources, emotional support, and stability that can navigate them through the complexities of aging with greater resilience and fulfillment,” explains Roll.

For some, divorce may be the desired solution despite the benefits of staying married, says Roll. Couples must be smart about splitting finances and knowing their partner’s assets if that is the case. This is especially true for women, Roll adds. In 2014, 19% of elderly women living independently lived below the poverty line, whereas the figure stood at 15% for men. A study published in The Journals of Gerontology in 2021 revealed that women aged 50 and above experience a 45% decrease in their standard of living following divorce, compared to 21% for men in the same age group, states Forbes.

“Empowering women with the knowledge of their rights during divorce not only ensures fairness and justice but also equips them with the tools to navigate this challenging transition with confidence and dignity,” says Roll. “Before untangling the threads of a lifetime together, Baby Boomers should pause to reflect, ensuring that the decision to divorce is deliberate and informed. Smart choices now can pave the way for a future that honors both individual happiness and shared histories."

Richard Roll, CEO of ReadySetBOOM.com, led its strategic shift to a specialized technology platform focusing on Google reviews from 2013 to 2020. Prior, he founded and helmed the American Homeowners Association (AHA), growing it to over 200,000 members and doubling revenue for four consecutive years, surpassing $20 million annually. Roll's marketing, finance, and business development expertise has been instrumental in his ventures. He holds degrees from Brown University and Harvard Business School.

