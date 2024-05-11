Comer Announces Full Committee Markup on May 15

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 am ET to consider a series of legislation.

WHAT: Full Committee Markup

H.R. 8333, the BIOSECURE Act (Wenstrup-Krishnamoorthi): Prohibits a federal agency from procuring any biotechnology equipment or service from a biotechnology company of concern. The bill alsoprohibits a federal agency from contracting, either directly or through a subcontract, with an entity that uses such equipment or service in performance of the contract. The bill places similar prohibitions on federal loan or grant dollars.

H.R. 5255, the Federal Contractor Vulnerability Elimination Act of 2024 (Mace): Requires the Office of Management and Budget to recommend updates to the Federal Acquisition Regulation to ensure that federal contractors have Vulnerability Disclosure Programs consistent with standards developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

H.R. 8334, the Grant Integrity and Border Security Act (Foxx): Requires applicants for federal grants to certify that they will not violate section 274(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which is a criminal statute prohibiting unlawfully bringing in or harboring aliens.

H.R. 8276, the Reuse Excess Property Act (McClain): Amends Title 5 of the U.S. Code to adjust federal agencies reporting requirements to the General Services Administration (GSA) on excess personal property.

H.R. 8335, the Billion Dollar Boondoggle Act (Miller-Meeks): Directs the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance requiring federal agencies to report annually to Congress regarding certain federally funded projects that are more than five years behind schedule or have expenditures that are at least one billion more than the original cost estimate.

H.R. 6462, the Resilient Employment and Authorization Determination to Increase the National Employment of Service Spouses (READINESS) Act (Crockett-Bacon): Requires federal agencies to provide a federal employee who is the spouse of a military or Foreign Service member that has received a permanent change of duty station the opportunity to work remotely or transfer to a position of equal grade at the new duty station. If none of these options are feasible, requires the agency to place the individual into leave-without-pay status for the position.

Various Post Office Naming Bills.

DATE: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.