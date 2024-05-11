VN develops a contingent of competent entrepreneurs

VIETNAM, May 11 - HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Publicity and Education, Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, requested greater efforts to create a favourable, transparent and fair business environment for the development of competent entrepreneurs.

Nghĩa was speaking at the conference jointly organised together with the Central Committee’s Economic Commission and the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry to implement the Poliburo’s Resolution No 41-NQ/TW dated on October 10, 2023 on promoting the roles of Vietnamese entrepreneurs.

Nghĩa said that the Party and the Government always pay special attention to promoting the development of entrepreneurs and the business community.

He said: “Vietnamese entrepreneurs have developed strongly in both quantity and quality, inheriting patriotic traditions and upholding the national spirit."

However, there are limitations, he added, noting that certain businessmen can violate laws, pursue personal interests and can cause damage to the State and the economy.

To promote the role of entrepreneurs in this light, Nghĩa requested the focus be placed on improving policies to create a favourable, safe and fair business environment in which entrepreneurs are encouraged to develop ethically, respect the law and uphold business culture and the national spirit to promote the image of Việt Nam to the world.

According to Nguyễn Đức Hiển, Deputy Head of the Central Committee’s Economic Commission, the Politburo’s resolutions highlighted seven aspects for solutions to foster the influence of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the new era.

They are enhancing awareness of their roles in realising development goals, improving the policies and legal systems to create favourable development for their development, building a contingent of competent entrepreneurs, building ethics and business culture, together with upholding the national spirit.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông said that the Government has issued Resolution No 66/NQ-CP as an action programme to implement the Resolution 41-NQ/TW.

To fit in with this new mindset, the Vietnamese Government has set the goal of having at least ten businesspeople listed in the global list of top US dollar billionaires by 2030. It also wants to see at least five people listed within the most powerful entrepreneurs in Asia.

The country has set a target of having at least two million enterprises by 2030, more than double the number at present.

Such enterprises will contribute 66-70 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product, 32-38 per cent of the total number of jobs and 98-99 per cent of the total export and export value.

About 20-25 per cent of enterprises will be women-owned and 20-35 per cent will be headed up by a woman.

The number of businesses ranked among those with the highest brand value by prestigious ranking organisations in the world will increase by ten per cent each year.

By 2045, the country is aiming to form and develop a contingent of Vietnamese entrepreneurs with capacity and qualifications that meet national development goals.

To that end, the Government requested more efforts to raise awareness of the position and role of businessmen in implementing the country's development goals, complete policies and laws and create a favourable and equal investment and business environment for entrepreneurs and enterprises.

Attention will be paid to building ethical enterprises and business culture, promoting national spirit and inspiring the desire to develop a prosperous and happy country; and strengthening solidarity, cooperation, and connectivity between businessmen, workers, farmers and intellectuals.

In addition, efforts will be made to promote the role of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Việt Nam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and intensify the Party's leadership and State management in building and promoting the role of the entrepreneur contingent.

According to the world’s billionaires list compiled by Forbes in April, Việt Nam had six billionaires including Vingroup chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng, Vietjet chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Hoà Phát Group chairman Trần Đình Long, Techcombank chairman Hồ Hùng Anh, Thaco chairman Trần Bá Dương and Masan chairman Nguyễn Đăng Quang.

Statistics of the Central Committee’s Economic Commission showed that there are about 920,000 enterprises in operation in Việt Nam (as of the end of March) together with nearly 30,000 cooperatives and 5.2 million individual non-agricultural economic establishments.

The country aims to have at least one million enterprises by the end of this year and 1.5 million by 2025.

As of 2022, Việt Nam had 172 enterprises and 325 products representing the national brand. — VNS