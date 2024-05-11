Belt Software Launches Centralized AI Calendar as Solution to Communication Overload

The AI SaaS product is designed to improve responsiveness for knowledge workers, and will be demonstrated at SaaStock.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belt Software has announced the launch of an AI SaaS centralized calendar that’s designed to improve responsiveness and reduce communication overload in remote and hybrid work environments. The announcement comes just ahead of SaaStock where the Belt team will be demonstrating the product’s capabilities.

Belt offers a comprehensive central calendar that integrates tasks, meetings, and deadlines, enhanced with AI communication monitoring of Office 365. It was developed in response to the ongoing challenges faced by professionals in managing their workload amidst the complexities of hybrid work environments. Hybrid work has created management and responsiveness challenges in the form of endless meetings, communication overload, and too many requests. The impact has been that productivity suffers, communications get lost, and requests are slower to satisfy.

“Our origin story began by listening to numerous business professionals, who voiced concerns about the overwhelming volume of daily emails and chats and the risk of missing important messages or not responding promptly. We built Belt to monitor communication and identify requests from trusted contacts, providing a central calendar that integrates tasks, meetings, huddles, and deadlines because every knowledge worker needs an effective calendar," said Keith Lipman, CEO and Co-founder of Belt.

Studies underscore the critical need for solutions like Belt, with data revealing that improving responsiveness can boost revenue by up to 95%. Additionally, efficient communication management can alleviate the frustrations of 30% of employees caused by unclear managerial guidance, while inefficient meetings contribute to significant productivity loss, costing organizations as much as $15 million annually.

Joseph Shin from Computec Specialty Solutions, a current user of Belt, highlighted, “Daily requests from clients and colleagues can lead to communication overload, and missing tasks is a risk. Belt uses AI to identify essential requests and directly recommend tasks, streamlining my workflow."

Knowledge workers, whether individually or within a team or department, are universally evaluated based on their responsiveness to customers. Thus, the ability to comprehend team capacity and commit to achievable deadlines is critical. Belt, through its capability to monitor communication and manage critical requests, ensures that important communications are never missed. This results in significant improvements in organizational performance through enhanced customer service.

Belt Software's new AI SaaS product is available immediately worldwide. For a demonstration, visit Belt Software's booth at SaaStock USA, or sign up and use Belt today at belt.ai!

Belt Software is a startup AI SaaS company dedicated to enhancing responsiveness and customer service. Founded by experienced SaaS entrepreneurs, Belt emerged in response to the challenges professionals face from overwhelming communication. Its core product, the Central Calendar, integrates meetings, tasks, and deadlines with AI-powered communication monitoring tailored for enterprise needs. Our goal is to ensure that users never miss a critical request or communication, whether directed to them personally or to their team. By simplifying capacity management, providing insights into project and staff activity, facilitating virtual standups, and tracking daily tasks for time entry and chargeback, Belt empowers businesses to operate more effectively in today's fast-paced, communication-driven environment.



