Hook and Barrel Magazine’s January Issue Highlights Chef Lance Lewis's Unique Culinary Journey

Chef Lance Lewis, founder of Tagged Out Kitchen

Chef Lance Lewis, founder of Tagged Out Kitchen, has redefined wild game cuisine throughout the US.

I found that butchering and cooking wild game is actually a technical, culinary process that most people don’t know about.” — Chef Lance Lewis

DENVER, CO, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Lance Lewis, founder of Tagged Out Kitchen, is gaining national recognition once again for his innovative approach to wild game cuisine. In the January/February issue of Hook and Barrel Magazine, Chef Lance Lewis's culinary journey takes center stage, showcasing his distinctive blend of culinary expertise and deep-rooted connections to wild game.

The feature in Hook and Barrel Magazine brings Chef Lance Lewis's culinary journey into the spotlight, shedding light on his commitment to culinary excellence and his innovative approach to transforming traditional wild game meals into culinary masterpieces.

This is not the first time Chef Lance’s culinary talents have been featured in national media. In May 2023, he was also featured in a Forbes Magazine story about bringing sustainability and culinary expertise to cooking wild game.

Chef Lance's culinary journey is a narrative of passion and expertise. Growing up in Louisiana, Chef Lance's early years as the only hunter among his culinary school peers has shaped his distinctive perspective. His classical culinary education at Cook Street School of Culinary Arts in Denver, coupled with a rich hunting heritage, positions him as a standout figure in the world of wild game cuisine.

“In Louisiana, you’re not worth your weight in anything if you don’t know how to make a squirrel rue. But elsewhere, I found that butchering and cooking wild game is actually a technical, culinary process that most people don’t know about,” explains Chef Lance Lewis.

As the founder of Tagged Out Kitchen, Chef Lance has embarked on a mission to redefine wild game cuisine throughout the US. His immersive Wild Game Culinary Events go beyond conventional events, guiding participants to turn simple dishes into gourmet creations.

Similarly, Tagged Out Kitchen's Field to Table events offer an immersive and educational experience, celebrating the holistic journey of hunting, butchering, and conscientious utilization of every part of the harvested animal. This approach emphasizes respect for nature and sustainability, enriching participants with a profound understanding of the culinary process.

Tagged Out Kitchen welcomes media interviews and follow-up questions. Journalists are also encouraged to participate in upcoming Field to Table workshops, and private culinary events immersing themselves in the magic of Chef Lance's culinary expertise.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact blair@blair-nicole.com.

About Tagged Out Kitchen: Tagged Out Kitchen was founded by Navy veteran, Louisiana native, and culinary maverick, Chef Lance Lewis. Through immersive workshops, culinary education, and a commitment to sustainability, Tagged Out Kitchen’s mission is to redefine wild game cuisine on a national scale. Tagged Out Kitchen is a big supporter of We Don’t Waste, and a proud sponsor of the Dallas Safari Club, advocating for wildlife conservation, as well as the exclusive country music event Elevation in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

