As a neutral, impartial, and independent humanitarian organization, we collaborate closely with the National Red Cross Societies in the region, as well as with authorities and individuals affected by violence.
Our work focuses on protecting the lives and dignity of those affected by violence, including migrants, missing people, and internally displaced persons.
In this report, we describe our humanitarian action during 2023.
You just read:
Mexico and Central America: Humanitarian Report 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.