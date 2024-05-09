HHS’ Statement on Ascension Health’s Cyber Incident

HHS is aware of a cyber incident involving Ascension Health and is in communication with Ascension Leadership to understand their efforts to minimize any disruptions to patient care.

This incident serves as an important reminder of the urgency of strengthening cybersecurity resiliency in healthcare. HHS encourages all providers, technology vendors, payers, and members of the healthcare ecosystem to double down on cybersecurity. Please visit the HPH Cyber Performance Goals website for more details on steps to stay protected.