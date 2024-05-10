CNO Welcomes USS Carney from Historic Middle East Deployment

Carney conducted a brief stop in Norfolk for logistics before returning home to Naval Station Mayport later this month.

“I could not be more proud of what the Carney team has done since September. Called to action on the very first day that you entered the U.S. 5th Fleet, you conducted 51 engagements in 6 months,” said Franchetti. “You saved lives, ensured the free flow of commerce, and stood up for the rules-based international order and all the values that we hold dear. It has been eye-watering to watch, you are truly America’s Warfighting Navy in action.”

Carney was conducting routine operations in U.S. 6th Fleet when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Carney entered the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations on Oct. 18, ready to conduct operations in support of maritime stability and security in defense of U.S., Allies, and partner interests.

Throughout the ship’s seven-month deployment, Carney successfully destroyed Houthi-launched weapons, including land attack cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles, and unmanned systems. Additionally, Carney conducted two defensive strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, destroying 20 targets, and successfully destroyed one Iranian-launched medium-range ballistic missile.

During her visit to the ship, CNO recognized 14 Sailors for their outstanding achievements while on deployment.

“As Surface Warriors, we train to this. We train to this level of readiness and boldness, with a clear commitment to the warfighting excellence that you all exhibited on the world stage for everyone to see. You did exactly what you were trained to do,” said Franchetti. “It is absolutely wonderful to be onboard today and have the opportunity to welcome you back and give you a great big Bravo Zulu – for a job incredibly well done.”

Carney departed Naval Station Mayport, September 27, 2023, on a scheduled independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. While deployed, Carney predominately operated with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, and initially operated with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group upon arrival to the U.S. 6th Fleet.