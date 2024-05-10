Two chief justices honor a predecessor

Current Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero and former Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye spoke at the dedication of the legislatively inspired Chief Justice Rose Elizabeth Bird Justice For All Plaza in Sacramento. (Video of the event here.)
