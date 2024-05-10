MPD Looking for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit and Run

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit have released video of the suspect car involved in a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 11:16 p.m., a man was found lying in between cars in the roadway in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The preliminary investigation determined a car driving northbound on Georgia Avenue, Northwest, drove over the pedestrian and fled without stopping or identifying themselves.

The suspect vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diN9X2xQesI

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24063268