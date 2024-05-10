MPD Arrests Man for Multiple False 911 Calls

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau announce the arrest of a man for falsely reporting multiple emergencies to law enforcement.

On March 10, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a man placed a 911 call to report an officer unconscious and bleeding inside an MPD cruiser. The vehicle was found parked near the intersection of 5th Street and K Street, Northwest, with no one inside. CCN: 24041593

On March 11, 2024, at approximately 7 p.m., a man placed a 911 call to report an unconscious officer in a running police cruiser at 5th Street and K Street, Northwest. A short time later, it was confirmed that the information provided to 911 was false. CCN: 24041594

On March 13, 2024, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a man called 911 to report a shooting victim bleeding on the escalator of the Mount Vernon Square Metro Station in the 700 block of M Street, Northwest. Officers responded and found nothing. CCN: 24038571

On March 17, 2024, at 7:31 p.m., a man called 911 to report that an MPD cruiser was on fire with two officers inside unconscious at the intersection of 7th Street and P Street, Northwest. Officers responded to the area but did not locate the described scene. CCN: 24040705

On March 29, 2024, at approximately 2:02 p.m. a man called 911 to report an unconscious officer inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of McCollough Court, Northwest. When officers arrived, they found the officer was okay and the caller provided false information. CCN: 24047146

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 43-year-old Mohamed Gorrafa, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with five counts of Abuse of 911 by the false reporting of a critical incident.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Office of Unified Communications, Metro Transit Police Department, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, and the Office of Attorney General for their assistance during this investigation.

