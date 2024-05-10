CBP officers seize $496K in cocaine in commercial truck hauling cotton candy at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at World Trade Bridge seized cocaine hidden within a tractor trailer hauling cotton candy.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain resolute vigilance and that dedication to the mission coupled with an effective use of technology resulted in the interception of a significant amount of cocaine,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reinforce the importance and necessity of our ongoing border security mission.”

Packages containing 37 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, May 9, at World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a tractor hauling a shipment of cotton candy for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination and deployment of CBP canines, CBP officers discovered 15 packages containing a total of 37 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the conveyance.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $496,879.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

