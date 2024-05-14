TrustMe.ai Announces Innovative Financial Governance Capabilities for Software Development
Adding to the team’s financial and human capital expertise, the Chief People Officer of Gong joins TrustMe.ai’s Board of Advisors
Achieving security and efficiency for software engineering companies is a paramount task, however, it is also equally important for the leaders to achieve that with cost management.”PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustMe.ai, an industry leader in democratizing software development and AI governance with insights into security risks, productivity, and inefficiencies impacting businesses, is excited to announce the addition of people productivity and financial governance to the TrustMe.ai unified platform. These enhancements to the platform expand its software engineering intelligence and application security control center with a full suite of tools that provide valuable strategic business context for ongoing data-driven decision making.
Software development is a critical capability for many organizations today and the acceleration of AI is driving investments further, but that does not mean leaders can just write a blank check. Today’s executive decision makers and boards are demanding greater transparency, especially financial reporting, of their R&D teams. These teams require greater insights as they align their efforts to business objectives and speak more often in terms of capital and risk. Engineering leaders have come to realize the importance of reducing risk and driving capital efficiencies in both monetary and human capital within their organizations. Some of these valuable financial insights provided by TrustMe.ai’s financial capabilities include cost projections, cost-benefit analysis to evaluate ROI, cost savings, and value generation that will enable organizations to optimize their organizations for cost and/or business output while minimizing the threat of hire-fire cycles.
Younus Aftab, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TrustMe.ai, said "Achieving security and efficiency for software engineering companies is a paramount task, however, it is also equally important for the leaders to achieve that with cost management. It encourages organizations to identify opportunities for cost savings, efficiency gains, and process optimization to enhance overall performance." TrustMe.ai can continuously monitor software development costs so that you can build a cost-conscious and efficient business while delivering high-quality products and meeting customer expectations.
Software development organizations represent a large financial cost to the organization, and their value lies in leveraging their human capital to drive business value. These organizations are nothing without their programmers, architects, and more in their development, security, and operations teams. “This is the most critical part of our governance platform,” stated Aftab. Managing them effectively by understanding and consequently removing any obstacles the team faces, identifying who would benefit from what type of training, or detecting problems that could harm morale and productivity are also crucial to operating engineering teams to be secure, efficient, and productive.
In recognition of the importance of expertise in the human capital of engineering and DevOps teams, TrustMe.ai is also excited to announce that Sunaina Lobo, Chief People Officer at Gong, has been named to the board of advisors to help TrustMe.ai advance its trusted people capabilities to drive efficiencies and productivity from human capital in new ways. Recently participating in a Trust Talk webinar available at https://www.trustme.ai/webinar, Sunaina brings a wealth of knowledge, strategic insight, and people leadership. Upon being named as an advisor, Lobo stated "I am excited to be teaming up with TrustMe.ai to help guide its financial governance and human capital capabilities to the next level."
TrustMe.ai empowers software development organizations to accelerate innovation and keep them safe, secure, and trustworthy. Our unified platform is the control center for engineering and DevOps that enables teams to deliver business value, prevent catastrophic failures, and maximize productivity. Built by a trusted experienced team with deep expertise in security, risk, and AI, TrustMe.ai transforms software engineering teams into world-class organizations. For more information, visit our website at www.TrustMe.ai, e-mail us at contact@TrustMe.ai, or follow us on social at twitter.com/trust_me_ai and linkedin.com/company/trustme-ai.
