Attorney General Bird Announces Statewide Task Force to Combat Antisemitism

DES MOINES—Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced the launch of the Attorney General’s office’s statewide antisemitism task force in a press conference at the Iowa Holocaust Memorial. The task force is made up of 14 local leaders in state government, law enforcement, and Iowa’s Jewish community.

“Antisemitic hate has no home in Iowa,” said Attorney General Bird. “My office is launching a statewide antisemitism task force to work with law enforcement, provide education, and lead trainings on how to combat the rise in antisemitism we have seen since October 7 – the largest attack on the Jewish community since the Holocaust. When we say, ‘never again,’ we must mean ‘never again.’”

Speakers at the press conference also included:

Charles Schneider , Co-Chair of Iowans Supporting Israel and Former Iowa Senate President

, Co-Chair of Iowans Supporting Israel and Former Iowa Senate President Jarad Bernstein , Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines Executive Director

, Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines Executive Director Dr. Christina Gish Hill , Iowa State University Professor

, Iowa State University Professor Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald, Story County Sheriff

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov