Rudy Kusuma and "Zillow Sellers Connections" Teams Enjoy Exclusive Evening with Zillow and Los Angeles Rams Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leadership teams of Zillow Flex and "Zillow Sellers Connections" from Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty were honored to be invited to an exclusive evening with Zillow and the Los Angeles Rams. Held at the luxurious Zillow Draft House in Hermosa Beach, this event provided a unique opportunity for networking and collaboration between industry leaders.

Attendees enjoyed a special insider’s tour of the stunning location where the Los Angeles Rams will select their 2024 team during the NFL Draft. The 9,150 square foot oasis boasts panoramic ocean views and state-of-the-art amenities, including a custom draft room where General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay will make their picks with ease.

Throughout the evening, guests were treated to delightful drinks, surprise activations, gifts, and fantastic food. The event provided an excellent opportunity for the Zillow and Rams leadership teams to connect and discuss future collaborations and initiatives.

"The Zillow Draft House is the perfect place to celebrate the upcoming season as the Rams draft their way to another championship," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "We are proud to be part of this exclusive event and look forward to continued partnership with Zillow and the Los Angeles Rams."

The Listing Showcase® listing experience, available exclusively on Zillow, was also highlighted during the event. This AI-powered platform offers immersive media, elevated marketing opportunities, and innovative design to give home sellers richer insights into their property's layout and features. Sellers interested in showcasing their homes can inquire with their agent at Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team about Listing Showcase.

Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is honored to be the exclusive top Zillow Flex and Zillow Sellers Connection team in California, offering The Listing Showcase® listing experience to home sellers.

For more information about Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team and their services, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Exclusive Tour: Inside the Rams' Draft House with Zillow and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

You just read:

Rudy Kusuma and "Zillow Sellers Connections" Teams Enjoy Exclusive Evening with Zillow and Los Angeles Rams Leadership

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Rudy Kusuma and "Zillow Sellers Connections" Teams Enjoy Exclusive Evening with Zillow and Los Angeles Rams Leadership
Revolutionizing Real Estate: The Real Estate Office Of The Future Hosts Exclusive 1-Day Bootcamp
Enlightening Panel Discussion Explores Impact of NAR Settlement on Real Estate Industry
View All Stories From This Author