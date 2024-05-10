Australian-funded GREAT 2 programme launched in Sơn La

VIETNAM, May 10 - SƠN LA – The second phase of the Gender-Responsive Equitable Agriculture and Tourism (GREAT 2) programme was launched in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La on May 10.

The event was co-hosted by the provincial People’s Committee and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam.

Cherie Anne Russell, Counsellor for Development Cooperation at the Australian Embassy in Vietnam and co-chair of the provincial GREAT 2 Steering Committee said the programme has been underway in Son La since 2017, with an aim to empower ethnic minority women by increasing their income, fostering their voices within families and communities, and enhancing their self-reliance.

In the second phase, the programme looks to integrate more tourism activities and continues effective models from the first phase, such as developing flax, bamboo shoots, rice and others to sustain their success and then scale them up.

Over 15,000 women, with 70% being ethnic minorities, are expected to benefit from GREAT 2 Sơn La through access to services such as market information, agricultural promotion, quality input materials, finance and credit.

During a meeting held the same day, delegates from both sides were informed about the goals, approaches and key directions of the programme in Sơn La. - VNS