Energy America USA Launches Superior Solar Module with Higher Wind Velocity Rating for Extreme Weather Locations
Energy America USA, a leading solar module manufacturer based in the United States, has announced the launch of their latest product - a superior solar module with a higher wind velocity rating of more than 3500 PA. This is a significant increase compared to the standard modules in the market, which typically have a wind velocity rating of 2400PA. These new modules are specifically designed for locations with extreme weather patterns, such as Florida and other states prone to hurricanes and strong winds.
The new solar modules from Energy America USA are a game-changer for those living in areas with unpredictable weather conditions. With a higher wind velocity rating, these modules are able to withstand stronger winds and provide reliable energy production even during severe weather events. This is a major advantage for homeowners and businesses looking to invest in solar energy, as they can now have peace of mind knowing that their solar panels will not be easily damaged by high winds.
According to Energy America USA's CEO, Jack Stone "We are excited to introduce our new solar modules with a higher wind velocity rating. As a company, we are committed to providing innovative and reliable solar solutions to our customers. With the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, we saw a need for solar modules that can withstand stronger winds and we are proud to be the first in the market to offer this technology."
The new solar modules from Energy America USA are now available for purchase and installation. They are expected to be in high demand, especially in areas prone to hurricanes and strong winds. With this latest launch, Energy America USA continues to solidify its position as a leader in the solar industry, providing cutting-edge solutions for a sustainable future. For more information, visit their website or contact their customer service team.
The launch of their new solar modules specifically designed for extreme heat zones in Africa and the Middle East including United states. These modules have been developed based on extensive design simulations to ensure maximum efficiency and durability in harsh weather conditions.
The new solar modules feature advanced technology that protects the junction box and MC4 connectors, making them ideal for projects situated in areas with high temperatures. This innovative design not only increases the lifespan of the modules but also ensures optimal performance, even in the most challenging environments.
