Dark Horse Institute Clinches Victory at AES Nashville Section - 18th Annual Spring Mixer Competition
DHI's win highlights its commitment to excellence in audio engineering and its ability to nurture top-tier talent within the music industry.
Not only was this event very educational and informative, but it was also fun and challenging! I really enjoyed the experience and am honored that our team brought home the win for DHI.”FRANKLIN, TN, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Horse Institute (DHI) celebrated a resounding triumph at the AES Nashville Section's 18th Annual Spring Mixer Competition, announced on April 19, 2024. This victory underscores DHI's commitment to excellence in audio engineering and its ability to nurture top-tier talent within the industry.
— Issac David
The Nashville Section of the Audio Engineering Society (AES) recently concluded the eighteenth edition of its highly anticipated "Spring Mixer" competition, a premier event in audio engineering education.
Area schools with audio recording programs were invited to participate in the annual mixing competition held on April 13-14, 2024. Participating schools were students from:
- Nashville State Community College
- Dark Horse Institute
- SAE Nashville
- Bethel University
- Belmont University
- The Blackbird Academy
- Middle Tennessee State University
This year, Dark Horse Institute, led by Isaac Smith, Cole Nesson, and Jordan Cornet, emerged as the clear winner in this competitive field of schools.
The competition challenged teams to work within identical parameters, providing them with uniform raw original studio tracks recorded in a professional Nashville studio, identical mixing environments, and a strict eight-hour timeframe to produce a stereo mix. Adhering to delivery recommendations set by the AES Nashville Section and the Producer / Engineer Wing of NARAS, students were tasked with showcasing their skillfulness in audio engineering and creativity.
The final mix created by each team, using tracks from a recording session of "Find My Way" by Laura Palumbo, was judged on eight pivotal elements, including Fidelity/Sonics, Imaging Width, Image Depth, Mix Balance, Lead Presence, Mix Development, and Dynamic Range, and Documentation-completion of "Session Documentation Sheet - Mixing.” Dark Horse Institute’s team demonstrated exceptional skill and ingenuity in their final mix, securing the top spot.
Cole Nesson, a key member of the winning team, expressed his gratitude, stating, "It was an honor to take part in this year's AES Student Mixing Competition, and I'm grateful to have worked with two other talented Audio Engineers to bring home the win for DHI! I'm proud of the work we did and grateful to Dark Horse Institute for the instruction and guidance needed to get here."
Issac David, another member of the team, reflected on the experience, saying, “The AES Spring Mixer was such a unique and worthwhile opportunity! Not only was this event very educational and informative, but it was also fun and challenging! I really enjoyed the experience and am honored that our team brought home the win for DHI!”
Jordan Cornett, also part of the winning team, shared, "I really appreciated getting a glimpse of how the professionals do it, and what they work with; getting to work with and hear what is considered standard in a professional setting. I'm so grateful for the experience and to AES for hosting this. It was a learning experience that pushed me in a way I never would have on my own and gave me tools that would've taken much longer to get on my own."
As part of their winnings, the DHI team received an impressive equipment package, including cutting-edge plugins from PSP, FabFilter, and other industry leaders, an ADK Hamburg 67-T microphone, and a set of Austrian Audio Hi-X60 headphones.
Dark Horse Institute's victory not only highlights the caliber of education and mentorship offered at the institute but also emphasizes its position as a leading institution in the field of audio engineering.
For more information about Dark Horse Institute and its programs, please visit https://darkhorseinstitute.com.
At Dark Horse Institute, we empower our students to become job creators rather than job seekers. We are committed to delivering a transformative educational experience that will give our students the tools and resources needed to make a difference in their lives and our world. Learn more about Dark Horse Institute at https://darkhorseinstitute.com/.
