Center for Black Equity Announces ViiV Healthcare as Grand-Level Sponsor of DC Black Pride 2024

Center for Black Equity Announces ViiV Healthcare as Grand-Level Sponsor of DC Black Pride 2024WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Black Equity (CBE), organizer of DC Black Pride (DCBP), is thrilled to announce ViiV Healthcare as the Grand Level sponsor for DC Black Pride 2024.
This year's celebration, themed "Black Pride Forever", will occur from May 24th through May 27th, 2024.
“We are incredibly grateful for ViiV Healthcare's generous support as our Grand Level sponsor,” said Kenya Hutton, Deputy Director of the Center for Black Equity. “Their commitment to the health and well-being of the Black LGBTQ+ community aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate and empower Black lives.”
DC Black Pride is the nation’s largest celebration of Black LGBTQ+ pride. The annual event draws over 60,000 attendees and features a vibrant weekend of powerful workshops, and unforgettable entertainment.
“ViiV Healthcare is proud to be the Grand Level sponsor of DC Black Pride 2024,” said P.J. Moton-Poole, Senior Manager of External Affairs for ViiV Healthcare. “We proudly center Black voices in our cultural programs and community initiatives, and we are committed to supporting organizations that work to create a world where everyone, regardless of race, sexual orientation, or gender identity, can live healthy and fulfilling lives.”
About DC Black Pride
DC Black Pride (DCBP) is a program of the Center for Black Equity (CBE). Founded in 1991, DCBP is the longest-running Black Pride celebration in the world. The event serves as a platform for celebrating Black LGBTQ+ culture, fostering community engagement, and advocating for social justice. For more information, please visit https://dcblackpride.org/.
About ViiV Healthcare
ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV treatment and prevention company dedicated to delivering advances in treatment for people living with HIV and developing innovative solutions to meet the needs of people who are not currently infected. For more information, please visit https://viivhealthcare.com/.
Kenya Hutton
Center for Black Equity
+1 202-641-8527
K.hutton@centerforblackequity.org