Mace Announces Hearing on Countering CCP Cyberthreats

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) will hold a hearing titled “Red Alert: Countering the Cyberthreat from China.” The hearing will examine the CCP’s growth as a cyber threat and assess the current threat landscape in the U.S. Recent federal intelligence agency warnings describe China’s infiltration into America’s critical infrastructure as a way for the CCP to position itself to conduct disruptive cyberwarfare at a time of its choosing. Witnesses at the hearing will address what public and private entities are doing to counter the Chinese threat.

“The Oversight Committee has been on the forefront of discussing the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party and their global hacking operations which have targeted U.S. industry and citizens alike. We must be prepared to combat the scourge of CCP cyberthreats and this hearing is an opportunity to get insight into our nation’s domestic cyberthreat strategy. I look forward to discussing with the expert witnesses on ways the U.S. is bolstering our defensive posture to thwart potential CCP cyberthreats,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Red Alert: Countering the Cyberthreat from China”

DATE: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

TIME: 4:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mr. Rob Joyce, Former Special Assistant to the President and White House Cybersecurity Coordinator

Mr. William Evanina, Former Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center

Mr. Charles Carmakal, Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.