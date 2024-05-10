SWYCH® Revolutionizes Nutraceutical & Cosmeceutical Delivery with ZorbMax® Technology

Imagine More

SWYCH® unveils ZorbMax®, revolutionizing nutraceutical and cosmeceutical delivery with faster-acting, superior absorbing nano-particles.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWYCH®, a leader in wellness innovation, proudly introduces ZorbMax®, a cutting-edge solution designed to address the limitations of traditional nutraceutical and cosmeceutical delivery methods. This breakthrough technology promises faster action and superior absorption, setting a new standard in the industry.

Innovative Solution to a Long-Standing Problem

Traditional delivery methods for nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products often result in less than 30% of orally ingested supplements reaching the cells, diminishing their effectiveness. SWYCH’s ZorbMax® technology offers a groundbreaking solution by creating ultra-small nutrition particles that deliver nano nutrients directly to the cells, ensuring rapid and efficient absorption.

Key Features of ZorbMax® Technology:

1. Maximum Bioavailability: ZorbMax® particles are so small that millions fit on a pinhead, allowing them to easily enter the bloodstream and deliver nutrients directly to the cells.

2. Rapid Action: By bypassing the traditional digestive processes, ZorbMax® ensures that nutrients reach the cells within minutes, providing immediate benefits.

3. Enhanced Performance: The ZorbMax® technology significantly improves the solubilization and dispersion of nutritional ingredients, enhancing their stability and absorption properties.

Introducing SWYCH STRYPS® - A New Standard in Nutrient Delivery

SWYCH’s flagship product, SWYCH STRYPS®, utilizes ZorbMax® technology to deliver nano-sized nutrients through oral dissolvable strips. These strips can be placed on or under the tongue or inside the cheek, delivering nutrients directly into the bloodstream for quick and precise results.

Benefits of SWYCH STRYPS®:

- Convenient and Quick: Easy to use and fast-acting, providing nutrients where they are needed most.

- Precise Dosing: Each strip delivers a precisely measured dose, ensuring consistent and effective results.

- Effective Delivery: Nano-sized particles enhance the nutrient’s ability to pass through tissues and cells, improving overall activity.

NO PILLS, FAST ACTING, NO POWDER, CHILD RESITANT, GREAT TASTING, SAFE NATURAL INGREDIENTS, NO WATER, PRECISE DOSE, POCKETS SIZE, NANO TECH!

SWYCH® Core Values:

At SWYCH®, our customers and their needs are always our top priority. We are committed to achieving total excellence across all facets of our company, driven by science-based innovation. We maintain a fanatical attention to consistency and detail, offering unique delivery systems and pure ingredients without artificial sweeteners or flavors. All our products undergo rigorous third-party testing and certification to ensure the highest quality.

SWYCH® Product Philosophy:

We uphold a "No Compromise" philosophy, formulating world-class products with only the finest ingredients, free from non-nutritional additives and fillers. By harnessing the best of nature and delivering directly to your door, we eliminate middlemen to preserve quality and keep prices fair. We stand behind everything we sell with a 30-Day Unconditional Guarantee. Our offerings include non-GMO products, with no pesticides, and certified organic whenever possible. We leverage advanced science to enhance nutrient bioavailability.

A Commitment to Superior Wellness

“At SWYCH®, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance health & wellness. ZorbMax® represents a significant leap forward in nutraceutical and cosmeceutical technology, providing superior absorption and rapid results. We are excited to offer this revolutionary solution to consumers worldwide,” said Mark McCool, Founder & CEO of SWYCH.

Global Reach

Founded by Mark & Jeanine McCool, SWYCH® operates globally, shipping to over 30 countries, with offices in the USA, Italy, San Marino, Spain, Philippines, and Uganda. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, fairly priced nutritional supplements through advanced nano-technology.

ABOUT SWYCH®

SWYCH® is a scientifically driven technology company specializing in developing and producing superior wellness products utilizing their proprietary ZorbMax® Delivery Technology. With a mission to help others "Imagine More," SWYCH continues to innovate and set new benchmarks in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industry.

For more information on SWYCH STRYPS®, ZorbMax® and possible investment opportunities, please visit https://SWYCH.com or contact:

Mark McCool

Founder & CEO

1-877-799-2424

pr@swych.com

SWYCH STRYP Product Overview