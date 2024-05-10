Internet service is now an indispensable necessity of how we access services and connect with others.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a federal program that offers a $30 subsidy to eligible low-income residents, which is enough to cover services with less data, or can constitute a sizable portion of the internet bill that represent significant cost savings to residents.

ACP will expire soon if funding is not extended, and residents will only receive about half of their usual subsidies beginning in May until funding runs out completely. There are more than 50,000 households in Boston that are reliant on ACP to help pay for their internet bills, with 368,000 across Massachusetts and more than 23 million households across the United States who use ACP to afford internet service.

Without ACP, many households will risk losing their internet service, or will find internet service to be a financial burden.

The Council adopted a resolution supporting the extension of the Affordable Connectivity Program and urges federal representatives to work toward the continual funding of this program.