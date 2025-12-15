Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open for Historic End-Of-Year Sale in New York City

11200 E Canyon Cross Way 340 Biscayne Boulevard The Estate at River’s Edge The Hamptons Private Auction

Over $325 million in luxury real estate offerings set to culminate over two days during firm’s finale sale, the largest in its nearly 20-year history

Our end-of-year sale highlights the strength, diversity, and global reach of our marketplace, a defining moment for our platform as we close out the year with our most celebrated properties.” — Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is proud to announce that bidding is now open for its end-of-year sale, the finale event in its series of auctions spanning New York, London, and Hong Kong, showcasing luxury properties across North America. As one of the firm’s most anticipated events this year and the largest in its nearly 20-year history, bidding will culminate live over the course of two days at separate venues: 17 December at Sotheby’s New York—as the first-ever auction of real estate gavels live at the iconic Breuer building, Sotheby’s new worldwide headquarters—and 18 December at the Pendry Manhattan West. Representing over $350 million in luxury real estate offerings, the curated selection of 15 marquee properties spans Arizona, Montana, Florida, Texas, California, Maryland, Georgia, New York, Vermont, Alberta, and Costa Rica.

“Our end-of-year sale highlights the strength, diversity, and global reach of our marketplace, a defining moment for our platform as we close out the year with our most celebrated properties,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “With unique properties spanning the most sought-after markets in the U.S., Canada, and Costa Rica, these back-to-back live New York City events highlight our unique ability to curate best-in-class offerings and drive competitive bidding at the highest level of the luxury real estate market.”

“We are proud to present the most significant end-of-year sale lineup in our history, strategically positioning an exceptional collection of properties across New York City’s most iconic venues,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “Day one marks a historic milestone as luxury real estate goes under the gavel at Sotheby’s new headquarters, while day two at the Pendry Manhattan West brings together a curated cross-section of premier offerings. These landmark events underscore both our global reach and our deep understanding of today’s sophisticated luxury buyer.”

The line up for Day One at Sotheby’s New York includes:

11200 East Canyon Cross Way, Silverleaf, Scottsdale, Arizona

Bidding open at $12M.

Listed by Barry Van Patten and Ginger Van Patten of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

An architectural masterpiece emerges from the exclusive Upper Canyon of Silverleaf, where the nationally and internationally celebrated Castle on the Hill commands sweeping vistas across Scottsdale’s coveted terrain. Images may be viewed online with credit to Phil Johnson of ProVisual Media.

Casa Cascavita, Uvita, Costa Rica

Bidding open at $2.3M.

Listed by Wijbrand Tuinstra of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty.

Set on 10 acres of pristine rainforest minutes from Uvita’s famed beaches, ‘Casa Cascavita’ is a stunning tropical sanctuary offering a dramatic Pacific Ocean vista, and remarkable natural amenities—a magical blue swimming hole with a 30-foot waterfall, and a natural waterslide. Images may be viewed online with credit to Marco Gutierrez Photo and Imaginacion Media.

Canmore, Banff, Alberta, Canada

Bidding open at CA$3M.

Listed by Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright of Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

Set on two titled lots, this distinguished alpine estate offers rare water and parkland frontage along a tranquil Bow River side channel. Images may be viewed online with credit to Maxwell Mawji.

340 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida

Bidding open at $77M.

Listed by Gabriel Flores of ONE Commercial in association with ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Fully entitled for an iconic 82-story mixed-use tower with luxury residences, boutique hotel, and commercial spaces, the site offers unobstructed vistas sweeping across Biscayne Bay to the Port of Miami and Miami Beach beyond. Images may be viewed online with credit to ONE Commercial.

405 Swayback Road, McAllister, Near Bozeman, Montana

Bidding open at $3.5M.

Listed by Charlotte Durham of Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty.

Set on over 192 acres of dramatic granite rockscapes, this masterfully engineered mountain retreat captures panoramic views from Lone Mountain to the Centennial Range, blending contemporary design with Montana’s mining heritage. Images may be viewed online with credit to Listivo.

The Hamptons, New York

Bidding open at $15M.

Located in the prestigious enclave of the Hamptons, New York, this new construction property is exclusively offered through the firm’s new Private Auction platform and has never before publicly listed or marketed for sale.

The line up for Day Two at the Pendry Manhattan West includes:

9716 Oak Pass Road, Beverly Hills, California

Bidding open at $3.5M.

Listed by Ilia Shapiro and Vladimir Sandoval of Rodeo Realty.

Set on over 1.22 acres within an exclusive gated enclave of celebrity neighbors, the turnkey furnished residence combines prestigious location with serene privacy. This contemporary three-level Beverly Hills estate features refined living framed by floor-to-ceiling glass. Images may be viewed online with credit to Rodeo Realty.

13320 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills, California

Bidding open at $6M.

Listed by Ilia Shapiro and Vladimir Sandoval of Rodeo Realty.

Resort-style grounds commanding the iconic Mulholland ridgeline with sweeping 360-degree vistas from the Pacific Ocean to Downtown Los Angeles, the ‘Chateau of Beverly Hills’ is a French-inspired masterpiece blending European grandeur with refined California living. Images may be viewed online with credit to Rodeo Realty.

27919 Hansons Court, Spring, Near The Woodlands, Texas

Bidding open at $1.5M.

Listed by Lisa Fay of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Set on 3.32 pristine acres just minutes from The Woodlands’ world-class amenities, this private estate offers multigenerational living paired with exceptional outdoor recreation. Images may be viewed online with credit to TK Images.

9553 Bella Terra Drive, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Bidding open at $6M.

Listed by Michael Hershenberg and Ricardo Valderrama of The Hershenberg Group.

This estate was previously owned and built by the owner of the Texas Rangers, complete with indoor and outdoor pools, professional sports court, gymnasium, wine room, theater, and dedicated guest quarters with a full studio. Images may be viewed online with credit to Full Package Media.

230 Belle View, Stowe, Vermont

Bidding open at $6.65M.

Listed by Pall Spera of Pall Spera Company Realtors.

Set on over 68 acres, this extraordinary estate embodies the pinnacle of refined Vermont living, where architectural sophistication meets absolute privacy just minutes from the heart of Stowe. Images may be viewed online with credit toPall Spera of Pall Spera Company Realtors.

The Golden Sands Estate, 2242 Shoal Creek Road, Buford, Greater Atlanta Area, Georgia

Bidding open at $1.75M.

Listed by Amy Fuchs and Bryan Bostic of The FamilyHomesGa Team with Keller Williams Atlanta Partners.

‘The Golden Sands Estate’ offers refined, fully furnished luxury living, minutes from Lake Lanier, with a paneled library, cigar lounge, movie room, elegant salons, heated saltwater pool with fire features, illuminated stone backdrop, pergola dining, and extensive entertaining terraces. Images may be viewed online with credit to Ilya Zobanov.

11900 River Road, Potomac, Maryland

Bidding open at $11M.

Listed by Cara Pearlman and Han Peruzzi of Compass.

Set along the Potomac River, this French Chateau-inspired estate represents one of the region’s most architecturally significant residences. As a rare philanthropic offering, the property will be auctioned by Concierge Auctions to benefit the American Cancer Society, with proceeds from the sale supporting the organization's mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families. Images of the property may be viewed online. Photo credit to Derek & Vee; Drone photography credit to Geoffrey Green with VSI Aerial; Videography credit to Kurt Fenderbosch of Epoch Visuals.

300 Biscayne Boulevard Way #5009W, Aston Martin Residences, Miami, Florida

Bidding open at $1.55M.

Listed by Vivian Rodriguez of Compass.

The Aston Martin sky residence offers sleek luxury with panoramic views, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, premium marble flooring, and a Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau appliances Images may be viewed online with credit to Compass and Concierge Auctions.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

