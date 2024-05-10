Landmark Retrial Verdict: $14 Million Awarded in Gender Discrimination case Against UCLA for Former Director of Lymphoma
This verdict sends a clear message: discriminating against an employee for their gender will not be tolerated, no matter the size of the employer.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 9th, 2024 a Los Angeles jury awarded a $14 million verdict for Shegerian & Associates' client Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown against her former employer, The Regents of the University of California. The lawsuit alleged that the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) discriminated against Dr. Pinter-Brown because of her gender, ultimately leading to her resignation. Attorneys Carney R. Shegerian, Will Reed, and Mahru Madjidi, represented Dr. Pinter-Brown.
— Carney R. Shegerian
Dr. Pinter-Brown began working at UCLA Medical Center in 2005 as the director of the UCLA lymphoma program. Throughout her entire tenure at UCLA, she consistently received exemplary peer reviews, awards, and accolades. Until 2013, she was one of only two senior female faculty members in the program.
After she began raising concerns of harassment by a male colleague, she was targeted in various audits, had her research privileges suspended, had her title stricken, and her reputation permanently harmed. Even after filing verbal and written complaints, UCLA made no significant efforts to remedy the situation. She was forced to "play dead" at work to avoid additional confrontation before ultimately resigning her employment.
The first trial dates back to February 15, 2018, when a Los Angeles jury found in favor of her claims of gender discrimination, awarding Dr. Pinter-Brown $3,011,671 in loss of earnings against UCLA and an additional $10,000,000 in damages for emotional distress, for a total verdict of $13,011,671. The Court of Appeals reversed the jury verdict, and it was remanded for a re-trial.
The retrial began on March 18th, 2024, and ended with the jury awarding Dr. Pinter – Brown a verdict of $14 million on the basis of her gender discrimination claim and wrongful termination claim.
"Dr. Pinter-Brown was an outstanding employee and doctor during her entire tenure at UCLA," said Carney R. Shegerian, Dr. Pinter-Brown's trial lawyer. "We are pleased with the results of both trials and commend Dr. Pinter Brown for her perseverance during this 8-year legal battle. This verdict sends a clear message: discriminating against an employee for their gender will not be tolerated, no matter the size of the employer.”
Notably, Dr. Pinter-Brown was her lead trial lawyer, Carney Shegerian’s, oncologist in his during his battle with lymphoma. He remains healthy and in remission.
Case # BC624838
About Shegerian & Associates:
Shegerian & Associates has recovered employees over a billion in results for wrongful termination, discrimination, and harassment disputes. Shegerian & Associates is widely regarded as the most successful employment law firm, with has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Riverside and New York. Website available at: www.shegerianlaw.com.
Manuela Varela
Shegerian & Associates
media@shegerianlaw.com