Thoropass Named Best Compliance Solution for Enterprises in 2024 Cloud Security Awards
International Cloud Security Awards Program names Thoropass best infosec compliance automation and audit solution
Thoropass's innovative approach to combining AI-infused technology and human expertise to build a complete end-to-end solution checks all the boxes for what we seek in a security compliance solution.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thoropass, the industry leader in infosec compliance automation and audits, announces today its success in the 2024 Cloud Security Awards program by being named a winner in the “Best Security Compliance in Enterprise” category.
— Nitin Gupta, Lead Judge
Now in its second year, The Cloud Security Awards program celebrates the pivotal innovations in cloud-based security solutions worldwide. According to the Best Security Compliance in Enterprise category, a security compliance solution is a tool that helps organizations ensure that they are meeting security compliance requirements. These solutions automate compliance assessments, monitoring, policy management, and reporting in order to help organizations ensure ongoing compliance and reduce the risk of security breaches. Thoropass did all of these in ways that set it apart from competitors.
Sam Li, CEO and co-founder of Thorpass, said: “We are extremely proud and honored to be selected as winners of the extremely competitive Best Security Compliance in Enterprise category of the 2024 Cloud Security Awards. This award demonstrates and confirms our commitment to delivering secure and groundbreaking cloud security solutions to our customers of any size, but especially those enterprises who are seeing the value of combining infosec compliance automation and audits in a single solution.”
Lead Judge of the category, Nitin Gupta, said, "Thoropass's innovative approach to combining AI-infused technology and human expertise, known as 'The Oro Way,' to build a complete end-to-end security compliance solution checks all the boxes for what we seek in a security compliance solution at The Cloud Security Awards. Unlike competitors, Thoropass seamlessly guides companies from automated evidence collection to audit report generation within their system, eliminating the need for external processes and potential misalignments. Their hands-on approach, combined with in-house auditors available from the outset, sets them apart in the compliance automation space. Their track record of success solidifies Thoropass's position as a leader in enterprise security compliance."
CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “Thoropass has successfully navigated all three rounds of judging during a rigorous selection process, impressing the judges with their innovation and commitment to keeping data and other assets safe, secure, and private. We look on with interest to see what Thoropass has in store for its customers throughout the rest of 2024, and beyond. Many congratulations to them.”
To view the full winners list, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-cloud-security-awards-winners
About The Cloud Security Awards
The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories. Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.
About Thoropass
Thoropass, previously known as Laika, focuses on facilitating infosec compliance processes for businesses, ensuring that regulatory adherence enhances rather than hinders operational progress. The organization integrates software solutions and direct services into its clients' operational frameworks, aiming for seamless audit preparedness annually. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001 among others, Thoropass conducts over 500 audits every year, with a commitment to supporting companies in maintaining high standards of compliance and security.
Chris Gerben
Thoropass
chris.gerben@thoropass.com