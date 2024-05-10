Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) Celebrates Grand Opening of New Napa Food Bank and Pantry
Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) celebrated the grand opening of its new CANV Food Bank and Pantry on Tuesday.
Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) celebrated the grand opening of its new CANV Food Bank and Pantry on Tuesday, with over 150 people in attendance from the Napa community, legislative leaders, and partner non-profits from around the county and state.
— Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, Program Director Food Resources of CANV
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Senator Bill Dodd presented a Certificate of Recognition to CANV Executive Director Drene Johnson and Doug Hawker, CANV's Chairman of the Board. The event included tours of the new 18,000 sq/ft Food Bank warehouse and Food Pantry, allowing attendees to see firsthand how volunteers and the CANV team work to help those in need throughout Napa County.
Wilmer Brown Jr. from the Office of Community Services, Administration for Children and Families also spoke and talked about how important the work that CANV does through the food bank, meals on wheels, and CANV Kids child care programs are to the community.
"We are thrilled to officially open our new Food Bank and Pantry, which will allow us to expand our services and reach more people in need in our community," said Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, Program Director Food Resources of CANV. "We are grateful for the support of our volunteers, partners, and the entire Napa community, who have made this new facility possible."
Representatives from Feeding America, California Food Bank Association, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, Napa Health and Human Services, Napa COAD, Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center, Providence Health Care, Napa Valley CanDo, Salvation Army, and many more were also in attendance to support and celebrate the grand opening.
The new CANV Food Bank and Pantry is located at 938 Kaiser Road in Napa, and will continue to serve as a vital resource for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Napa County.
About Community Action of Napa Valley: Community Action of Napa Valley is focused on ensuring that all families and individuals have equal opportunity to access community resources that lead to and support self-sufficiency. Today, CANV operates the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels for Napa County, Wellness on Wheels, and two licensed CANV Kids preschools for low-income students. In accomplishing its mission, CANV distributes over 3.2 million pounds of food annually through the Food Bank, helps over 31,000 people each year through its programs, and distributes over 1.6 million meals each year.
For more information about CANV and how you can help fight food insecurity throughout Napa County, go to www.canv.org
