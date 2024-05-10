Submit Release
Traffic will be diverted on Highway 1 for Glover Road crossing completion

CANADA, May 10 - Drivers are advised of overnight traffic diversions and single-lane closures on Highway 1 between 216th Street and 232nd Street, beginning Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The traffic-pattern changes are necessary to allow crews to safely complete work on the new Glover Road crossing over Highway 1.

Westbound Highway 1 lane diversions:
From Saturday, May 11, until Monday, May 13, westbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one eastbound lane from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Eastbound Highway 1 lane diversions:
From Tuesday, May 14, until Thursday, May 16, eastbound lanes will be closed and diverted to one westbound lane from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Single-lane (fast lane) closures:

  • Both eastbound and westbound fast lanes will be closed nightly May 16-25.
  • There will be no closures during Victoria Day long weekend (May 17-20).

A reduced speed limit of 80 km/h will be in place. Drivers are asked to use caution, obey signage and traffic-control personnel, and watch for roadside workers. Please allow for additional travel time and consider alternative routes. Updates are available here: https://www.drivebc.ca/.

The replacement of the Glover Road crossing is a key component of the government’s commitment to widen Highway 1 from 216th Street to 264th Street.

