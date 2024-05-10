Submit Release
Public’s Help Requested in Identifying Body Found in Grainger County

GRAINGER COUNTY – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found in Norris Lake last weekend.

On May 4th, at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents joined detectives with the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the discovery of a body floating in the Grainger County section of Norris Lake. At this time, it is unknown how long the body had been there.

The man is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old and approximately 5’8” tall. He was wearing blue and black plaid pajama pants, white socks, two Figaro chain necklaces, and a black and grey Timex watch. One of the necklaces had a cross pendant on it. Photos of the jewelry items are below.

Anyone with information that can help determine this individual’s identity is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office at 865-828-3337.

