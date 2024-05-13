Continuing Excellence: Steelhead Productions Named Among Nevada's Top Workplaces for Fourth Time

Steelhead NV Top Workplaces 2024 PR Cover Steelhead Productions Logo

For the fourth time, the event exhibit and marketing services firm received the honor from Top Workplaces Nevada.

Ultimately, Steelhead Productions is the place to be if you’re looking to do more than just have a “job” and be able to really give back.” — Jonna White

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, is proud to announce its fourth inclusion in Nevada's Top Workplaces list. Earning a coveted spot on this esteemed roster reaffirms Steelhead Productions' commitment to excellence and underscores its ongoing efforts to cultivate an environment where employees thrive.

WHEN ASKED ABOUT STEELHEAD’S CULTURE, HERE IS WHAT SOME OF THE STEELHEADERS HAD TO SAY:

“I'm constantly thrilled by the innovative spirit and supportive culture that thrives here. One of the aspects I value most about working at Steelhead is the company's dedication to personal and professional growth. Initiatives like one-on-one coaching with a money coach and monthly massages not only support our well-being but also demonstrate a commitment to the holistic health of every employee. The employee-led committees and monthly department pop-up events foster a strong sense of community and excitement. It’s this blend of care, creativity, and connectivity that makes each day at Steelhead exhilarating and deeply fulfilling.” - Omar Jimenez, Account Director

“I would say my favorite part about working here is the countless opportunities to make a difference in our community! Participating in the initiatives of the Give Happy Committee and Sustainability Committee is especially rewarding to me. Ultimately, Steelhead Productions is the place to be if you’re looking to do more than just have a “job” and be able to really give back.” - Jonna White, Inventory Specialist

38,372 employees were surveyed across Nevada to determine the 2024 winners. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute. Based on Energage’s analysis of those employee surveys, 66 Top Workplaces have been identified.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Steelhead’s continual placement on lists like Top Workplaces serves as further validation to the company's unwavering dedication to fostering a vibrant workplace culture and prioritizing the well-being of its employees. This recognition not only reflects the company's continued success but also underscores its enduring values of inclusivity, collaboration, and employee empowerment.

“As the HR Manager at Steelhead Productions, I am honored by our fourth recognition on Nevada's Top Workplaces list. This acknowledgment is a testament to the vibrant culture we've all cultivated. It's a privilege to work alongside such dedicated individuals who embody our values every day! This recognition continues to fuel our commitment to ensuring that every Steelheader feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive.”, said Nadine Hyland, HR Manager

In recognition of this amazing achievement, and an incredible first quarter of 2024, the entire Steelhead team will be soaking up the sun in a company hosted cabana day at The M Resort later this month. This award also comes on the heels of the company’s upcoming move to a 120,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in the southwest part of Las Vegas. This move represents more than a change in location; it embodies Steelhead's commitment to its growth strategy, customer satisfaction, and sustainability ethos.

As Steelhead Productions celebrates this significant achievement, it remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a workplace where innovation, growth, and employee satisfaction are paramount.

To view the press release announcing all Top Workplaces Nevada honorees, see the recent story in The Las Vegas Business Press. To learn more about Steelhead Productions, visit https://steelheadproductions.com/

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.