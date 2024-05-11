84+/- Acres of Prime Non-Preserved Farmland in Burlington County
Multiple Options in Springfield Township
Whether looking for prime farmlands or a family compound this property has it all.”SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce an online auction for a prime piece of non-preserved farmland at 1562 Jacksonville Road, Springfield Township (Burlington), Burlington County, NJ 08016, concluding on Thursday, June 13th, 1:00 PM EDT. Situated in the heart of New Jersey’s “farm belt,” this auction offers an exceptional opportunity for residential subdivision or family compound development or farm use.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
With 84+/- acres of non-preserved land, this property promises both space and potential. Having convenient access to major highways such as Route 206, I-295, and I-95, it presents an ideal location for those seeking proximity to urban markets and amenities without compromising the tranquility of rural living.
Under AR-10 zoning stipulations, the property offers 10-acre residential zoning, opening avenues for various development opportunities. Whether for a residential subdivision or a sprawling family compound, this land presents a canvas for investors.
The property previews are scheduled for Wednesday, May 29th and Wednesday, June 5th, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Interested parties are invited to visit. To access the Property Information Package and online bidding instructions, visit www.maxspann.com. Bidders can conveniently participate in the auction through their computers or by utilizing the Max Spann phone app.
Also coming to an auction in June, a remarkable property nestled in the heart of Hunterdon County’s picturesque countryside. A 7.5+/- acre farmette, located at 95 & 170 Hartpence Rd in Alexandria Township (Milford), NJ, offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of history combined with modern comforts. The property will be sold in an online auction concluding Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM with property previews scheduled for Wednesday, May 22nd, and Saturday, June 1st from 12-2 PM. Stay updated on this auction and more by following Max Spann on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/MaxSpann.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has been the preferred choice for over 50 years when it comes to bringing a farm to market. In recent years we have successfully sold over 20,000 acres of farmland making us the “market maker” for parties wanting to purchase farms throughout the East Coast and around the country. Our international following provides our clientele with unmatched exposure and thereby the highest prices.
