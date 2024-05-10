Maine DOE Data Management Reports Opening Soon: Maine School Approval & ESEA Demographics Report

The following two Maine DOE Data Management Reports will open soon.

Maine School Approval:

Maine Schools is the process by which the Maine Department of Education (DOE) collects the organization’s information about Maine school administrative units (SAUs) and schools for the upcoming school year. Maine School Approval provides Maine DOE with the attestation from SAUs for meeting all Maine statutory requirements. This report offers an opportunity to update the SAU and school contact information to ensure that Maine DOE has the most current information. Student enrollments cannot be uploaded/entered into Synergy until Maine Schools is complete.

Open Date: 5/15,

7/30 Required to Report: All RSU’s CSDs, MSADs, Municipal school units, Maine Indian Education, charter schools, state-operated schools, and private schools. Updates in Synergy and NEO Staff will not be available without the completion of this report as this report informs the setup of schools in these systems for the coming school year.

ESEA Demographics:

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on 5/27 for participation in state assessments during the current assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes.

Open Date: 5/15

6/15 Required to Report: RSUs, CSDs, MSADs, municipal school units, Maine Indian Education, charter schools, state-operated schools, and private schools that accept publicly funded students.

For questions about Maine School Approval reporting and/or the ESEA Demographics report, please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896