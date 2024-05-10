Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,206 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE Data Management Reports Opening Soon: Maine School Approval & ESEA Demographics Report

The following two Maine DOE Data Management Reports will open soon.

Maine School Approval:

Maine Schools is the process by which the Maine Department of Education (DOE) collects the organization’s information about Maine school administrative units (SAUs) and schools for the upcoming school year. Maine School Approval provides Maine DOE with the attestation from SAUs for meeting all Maine statutory requirements. This report offers an opportunity to update the SAU and school contact information to ensure that Maine DOE has the most current information. Student enrollments cannot be uploaded/entered into Synergy until Maine Schools is complete.

  • Open Date: 5/15,
  • Due Date: 7/30
  • Required to Report: All RSU’s CSDs, MSADs, Municipal school units, Maine Indian Education, charter schools, state-operated schools, and private schools. Updates in Synergy and NEO Staff will not be available without the completion of this report as this report informs the setup of schools in these systems for the coming school year.
  • Resources:

ESEA Demographics:

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on 5/27 for participation in state assessments during the current assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes.

  • Open Date: 5/15
  • Due Date: 6/15
  • Required to Report: RSUs, CSDs, MSADs, municipal school units, Maine Indian Education, charter schools, state-operated schools, and private schools that accept publicly funded students.
  • Resources:

For questions about Maine School Approval reporting and/or the ESEA Demographics report, please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine DOE Data Management Reports Opening Soon: Maine School Approval & ESEA Demographics Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more