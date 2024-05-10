Unlocking the Power of AI in Legal Practice: Draft n Craft's Exclusive Webinar "Law Firm & AI - The New Reality

Webinar | Law Firm and AI - The New Reality | 15 May

Join our panel discussion with experts: Rakesh K Sharma, Rick Martin, Matthew Long Esq., and Stefanie Marrone.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly evolving landscape of legal services, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer, revolutionizing the way law firms operate. To explore this transformative phenomenon, we are thrilled to announce our upcoming webinar, "Law Firm & AI: The New Reality," scheduled for May 15, 2024, at 01:00 PM (EST).

This interactive panel discussion will feature esteemed experts in the field, including Rakesh K Sharma, Director at Draft n Craft; Rick Martin, Owner of Martin IP Law Group; Matthew Long Esq., Partner at Bowen Ten Long & Bal, PC; and Stefanie Marrone, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer at The Social Media Butterfly.

The webinar will delve into crucial topics such as separating AI reality from legal tech fiction, exploring practical applications of AI in legal work, empowering lawyers to focus on high-value tasks, navigating ethical concerns, and predicting the future evolution of AI in the legal industry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session, where they can address their specific concerns and opportunities regarding AI integration in their legal practice.

"We believe that the future of law lies in human-AI collaboration, and our webinar aims to provide actionable insights on harnessing the power of AI to build thriving law firms for the future," said Rakesh K Sharma, Director at Draft n Craft.

Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and unlock the full potential of AI in your legal practice. Register now for "Law Firm & AI: The New Reality" and embark on a journey towards innovation and success.

For registration and more information, visit [https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aq7K0-fFTSGib4_xzxYOVA#/registration].

About Draft n Craft:

Draft n Craft is a leading provider of legal, paralegal, and medical support services to US law firms. With a commitment to innovation and efficiency, Draft n Craft offers dedicated remote paralegals (DRPs) to law firms, empowering them to optimize their operations and improve client service. Their reputation as a trusted partner in the legal support industry is built upon their unwavering commitment to excellence.

Email: info@draftncraft.com | Call: +1 646 367 6958 & 6975