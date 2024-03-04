Draft n Craft (DNC) Announces First Webinar in Legal Innovation Series: Virtualization of Law Firms - Trends to Stay

Virtualization of Law Firms: Trends to Stay

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Draft n Craft, a leading provider of virtual legal and paralegal support services to the US legal industry, today announced the launch of its new webinar series featuring prominent lawyers and legal professionals sharing their insights on the latest trends in the industry. The first webinar, "Virtualization of Law Firms: Trends to Stay," will take place on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, at 1:00 PM (EST).

This series will delve into various critical topics impacting the legal landscape, including:

• Technology: Exploring how technology is transforming legal practice and its impact on law firms.

• Rules & Regulations: Understanding the evolving regulatory environment and its implications for legal professionals.

• Law & Artificial Intelligence: Examining the potential and challenges of AI in the legal field.

• Diversity & Inclusion: Discussing strategies for building and fostering a diverse and inclusive legal workplace.

Virtualization of Law Firms: Trends to Stay will explore the growing trend of virtual law firms, their impact on the legal industry, and the key insights needed to thrive in this evolving landscape. The webinar will feature an esteemed panel of legal experts:

• Brian Glass: Legal coach and marketing guru, offering a unique perspective on the changing legal landscape.

• Roy Willey: Trial lawyer and community leader, bringing a wealth of experience and insights to the discussion.

• Fatima Zeidan: Managing partner and personal injury lawyer, sharing her entrepreneurial spirit and resilience in building a successful virtual practice.

• Rakesh K Sharma: Practicing lawyer and entrepreneur with global experience, providing valuable international perspectives.

"The legal industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by technology and evolving client expectations," said Rakesh K Sharma, Director at Draft n Craft. "Our webinar series aims to equip legal professionals with the knowledge and insights they need to navigate this changing landscape and thrive in the future of law."

About Draft n Craft

Draft n Craft is a leading provider of virtual legal and paralegal support services, committed to helping businesses and individuals achieve their legal outsourcing goals efficiently and effectively. Through its innovative solutions and dedication to client success, Draft n Craft is redefining the legal experience.

