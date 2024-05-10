U.S. Navy Releases Name of Non-Combat Sailor Death

MANAMA, Bahrain -- On May 6, 2024, Selected Reserve (SELRES) Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel D. McCracken died from a non-combat related incident while deployed in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility.
