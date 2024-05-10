Black Sheep Tequila Añejo Clinches Coveted Triple Still Award with Seventh Consecutive Double Gold Wins
Breaking Spirits Records: Black Sheep Tequila Earns The Triple Still Award!
Our relentless pursuit of perfection has led us to clinch the prestigious Triple Still Award, affirming Black Sheep Tequila as the pinnacle of the 'Best in World' tequila experience.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achieving Double Gold in a prestigious competition is an impressive accomplishment, but conquering this feat not once, but three times in a single calendar year, calls for a celebration like no other. Today, we raise our glasses and applaud the remarkable products that have shone brilliantly in San Francisco, Singapore, and New York, earning the coveted Double Gold medals across all three competitions. Black Sheep Tequila's extraordinary international journey culminates in the well-deserved recognition of the Triple Still Award.
Black Sheep Tequila Añejo, an additive-free marvel, has captured the hearts and palates of connoisseurs worldwide with its exceptional quality and unparalleled taste. This fine spirit entices with a delightful, sweet agave aroma, accentuated by subtle notes of honey and toasted oak barrel. The palate is treated to a symphony of flavors, with the sweetness of agave taking center stage, complemented by a deliciously long finish that gently introduces hints of honey. Its clean, light mouthfeel enhances the overall drinking experience, making it a standout tequila in its category.
"We are immensely proud to receive the prestigious Triple Still Award, a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship that goes into every bottle of Black Sheep Tequila Añejo," said Jason Charles, Founder and Chairperson at Black Sheep Tequila. "This achievement reaffirms our commitment to producing exceptional old-world style tequila that delights aficionados around the globe."
The journey to Triple Gold has been a remarkable one for Black Sheep Tequila Añejo, marked by consistent excellence and unwavering quality. As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our gratitude to all who have supported us on this journey, from our loyal patrons to our dedicated team of artisans.
Black Sheep Tequila extends its heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed judges, organizers, and all supporters who have contributed to its success, inspiring the brand to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in the spirits industry.
For more information about Black Sheep Tequila and its award-winning portfolio of tequilas, please visit https://blacksheeptequila.com/awards.
Black Sheep’s distinctive taste and aromatic profile are due to the handcrafted and organic open-air natural fermentation process, which provides new meaning to the premium tequila category.
**About Black Sheep Tequila:**
Black Sheep premium tequila has a unique old-world approach to its preparation; slow fermentation, special filtration of the juice of the properly selected, slow-baked, and 100% fully matured aged Blue Weber highland agave.
Black Sheep’s best-in-world distinctive taste and aromatic profile are due to the additive free handcrafted and organic process, which provides a new meaning to the premium category. Reshaping the palate and perspective from party shots to an enjoyable affluent beverage of choice, this black sheep goes against the grain, providing education, better ingredients, and a superior product.
