Black Sheep Tequila Shines at 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Black Sheep Tequila - Raising the bar with every pour. Honored to receive the Platinum Tequila Award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. #CraftedExcellence #SFWSC #PlatinumTequila

Double the delight with Black Sheep Tequila: where quality meets distinction. Celebrating being crowned 'Best in World' – a testament to our commitment to excellence. #BlackSheepTequila #CraftedDistinction #BestInWorld