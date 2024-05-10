Black Sheep Tequila Shines at 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Black Sheep Tequila - Raising the bar with every pour. Honored to receive the Platinum Tequila Award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. #CraftedExcellence #SFWSC #PlatinumTequila
Double the delight with Black Sheep Tequila: where quality meets distinction. Celebrating being crowned 'Best in World' – a testament to our commitment to excellence. #BlackSheepTequila #CraftedDistinction #BestInWorld
Black Sheep Tequila shines at 2024 SF World Spirits Comp, winning 1st Platinum Award & it's 7th Double Golds, setting new standards in tequila excellence.
Elevating its success to unprecedented heights, Black Sheep Tequila achieved the pinnacle of excellence with it is seventh in a row prestigious Double Gold Medal for its Anejo expression, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry by becoming the first tequila to be awarded the coveted SFWSC Platinum Medal for its Anejo expression. This historic achievement reaffirms Black Sheep Tequila's status as an icon of innovation and quality, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the spirits realm
Distinguished by its commitment to perfection, Black Sheep Tequila claimed an impressive Gold Medal for its #Blanco expression and Extra Anejo, displaying its pristine clarity and exquisite flavor profile. These profiles showed an impeccable quality captivated judges, earning it the highest honor in its category.
In addition to its Gold Medal triumph, Black Sheep Tequila garnered further recognition with a Silver Medal for its Reposado, highlighting the masterful aging process that imbues the spirit with rich additive free complexity and depth of character.
These recent accolades add to an already illustrious history of recognition for Black Sheep Tequila. In 2023, the brand was honored with the prestigious Triple Still Award, further highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation. In 2022, Black Sheep Tequila was celebrated as the Best Overall Tequila, solidifying its position as a global leader in the industry. Additionally, Black Sheep Tequila was recognized for its outstanding Anejo expression, winning the Best In Class Anejo award in the same year.
"We are humbled and honored by the overwhelming recognition bestowed upon Black Sheep Tequila at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition," said Jason Charles, Chairperson of Black Sheep Tequila. "These prestigious awards serve as a testament to our unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional tequilas that transcend boundaries and redefine industry standards."
Black Sheep Tequila extends its heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed judges, organizers, and all supporters who have contributed to its success, inspiring the brand to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in the spirits industry.
For more information about #BlackSheepTequila and its award-winning portfolio of tequilas, please visit Awards | Black Sheep Tequila | Worlds Best Tequila
Black Sheep’s distinctive taste and aromatic profile is due to the handcrafted and organic process, which provides a new meaning to premium tequila category.
**About Black Sheep Tequila:**
Black Sheep premium organic tequila has a unique old-world approach to its preparation; slow fermentation, special filtration of the juice of the properly selected, slow baked and 100% fully matured aged Blue Weber highland agave.
Black Sheep’s distinctive taste and aromatic profile is due to the handcrafted and organic process, which provides a new meaning to premium category. Reshaping the pallet and perspective from party shots to an enjoyable affluent beverage of choice, this black sheep goes against the grain, providing education, better ingredients, and a superior product.
**Contact:**
Jason Charles Chairman and Founder
Black Sheep Tequila
info@blacksheeptequila.com
**Categories:** Spirit News, Local, News, Top Stories, Tequila
**Tags:** 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, #SFWSC #BlackSheepTequila, #Tequila, #Awards, #Excellence, #Innovation, #Quality, #BestInWorld, #PlatinumMedal, #DoubleGold
Jason Charles
Black Sheep Tequila
info@blacksheeptequila.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
TikTok
Live Logo Black Sheep