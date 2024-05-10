Kimaya Real Estate Launches Luxury Community
Kimaya Real Estate, a premier real estate firm, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its newest Multifamily community in Kissimmee, FLKISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMAYA REAL ESTATE, a premier commercial real estate firm, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its newest Multifamily community in Kissimmee, FL – the prestigious Aston Square Apartment Community. Featuring 287 Class A luxury multifamily apartments, this development exemplifies the epitome of modern living, featuring spacious layouts and pet-friendly environments meticulously crafted by our esteemed award-winning design team.
On Wednesday May 15th, 2023, Kimaya and Aston Square Apartments will be hosting a grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of this new community and expansion of the Kimaya brand. The ribbon cutting will be at 10:30 am. The gathering starts at 10:00 am followed by an open house lasting until 11:30 am. The location is 1500 Neo Landings Loop Kissimmee, FL. Breakfast pastries, coffee, and other refreshments will be available for attendees. Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the hosted open house will provide exclusive private showings of our exceptional luxury apartments. These residences redefine
elegance, offering one-to-three bedroom apartments equipped with all the modern luxuries. Premium fixtures such as High End Samsung Appliances, Quartz Countertops, California Custom Closets, and Spacious Screened in Patios. Residents will find themselves in resort style living with a Spacious Sun Deck, Resort Style Pool, Top Floor Media Lounge with an Outdoor Roof Deck, State of the Art Fitness Center, and convenient EV Charging.
Attendees will include City and County officials as well as the Osceola County Chamber of Commerce leadership and representatives of small and large businesses from around Osceola County. The event is co-sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and is open to the community. Kimaya proudly supports the Orlando and Osceola County business community, and is a preferred provider of apartments to many businesses. Kimaya Management offers
first class management services and a luxury multifamily living environment at a reasonable
price.
About Us:
Kimaya Real Estate, Kimaya is a third-generation, family-owned, commercial real estate firm
based in Central Florida known for providing uncompromised quality, expert market knowledge, and long-term value for our partners and investors. Our diverse development portfolio includes multifamily, Build to Rent, senior residences, hotel, retail, and beyond. Kimaya was formed in 2015 as a commercial subsidiary of Park Square Enterprises, LLC, an Orlando-based real estate development company founded in 1984 by Braham Aggarwal and his son-in-law, Suresh Gupta. One of Central Florida’s premier developers, Park Square Enterprises has been family-owned and operated for more than 35 years. Today, both Kimaya and Park Square Enterprises are led by Vishaal Gupta, son of Suresh Gupta, bringing three generations of superb family leadership and values to the organization. More at www.kimayarealestate.com.
Kimaya Management, management and leasing are run locally by Kimaya Management LLC
which is a joint venture between Park Square Enterprises and Atrium Management Company. Atrium Management Company is a dynamic Florida-based management team with national experience that has been providing property management services since 1997. Over the last 20 years the platform has expanded and grown extensively in Central Florida and is now the third largest management company in Gainesville. More at www.atriummanagement.com.
Aaron Webb
Atrium Management Company
+1 804-801-2208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram