Kimaya Real Estate Launches Luxury BuildtoRent Townhome Community
KIMAYA REAL ESTATE, a premier real estate development firm, announces the highly-anticipated launch of its newest Build-to-Rent townhome community in Ocoee, FLORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMAYA REAL ESTATE, a premier commercial real estate development firm, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its newest Build-to-Rent townhome community in Ocoee, FL – the prestigious Kimaya OCOEE VILLAGE TOWNHOMES. Featuring 232 Class A luxury single-family townhomes, this development exemplifies the epitome of modern living, featuring spacious layouts and pet-friendly environments meticulously crafted by our esteemed award-winning design team.
On Monday May 13th, 2023, Kimaya and Kimaya Ocoee Village will be hosting a grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of this new community and further expansion of the Kimaya brand. The ribbon cutting will take place at 5:00 pm. The event kicks-off at 4:30 pm followed by an open house lasting until 6:00 pm. The location is 2028 Marigold Park Drive, Ocoee, Florida. Hors D'oeuvres and refreshments will be available for attendees. Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the hosted Open House will provide exclusive private showings of our exceptional luxury townhomes. These residences redefine elegance, offering expansive three-to-four-bedroom floor plans equipped with smart-home-ready features, premium fixtures, energy-efficient appliances, pet-friendly accommodations, and vaulted ceilings. Residents will enjoy resort style amenities such as a spacious sun deck, pickle ball court, cabana and resort style pool!
Attendees will include City and County officials as well as the West Orange County Chamber of Commerce leadership and representatives of small and large businesses from around West Orange County. The event is co-sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and is open to the community. Kimaya proudly supports the Orlando and West Orange County business community, and is a preferred provider of apartments to many businesses. Kimaya Management offers first class management services and a luxury single family living environment at a reasonable price.
About Us:
Kimaya Real Estate, Kimaya is a third-generation, family-owned, commercial real estate firm based in Central Florida known for providing uncompromised quality, expert market knowledge, and long-term value for our partners and investors. Our diverse development portfolio includes multifamily, Build to Rent, senior residences, hotel, retail, and beyond. Kimaya was formed in 2015 as a commercial affiliate of Park Square Enterprises, LLC, an Orlando-based real estate development company founded in 1984 by Braham Aggarwal and his son-in-law, Suresh Gupta. One of Central Florida’s premier developers, Park Square Enterprises has been family-owned and operated for more than 35 years. Today, both Kimaya and Park Square Enterprises are led by Vishaal Gupta, son of Suresh Gupta, bringing three generations of superb family leadership and values to the organization.
Kimaya Management, management and leasing are run locally by Kimaya Management LLC which is a joint venture between Park Square Enterprises and Atrium Management Company. Atrium Management Company is a dynamic Florida-based management team with national experience that has been providing property management services since 1997. Over the last 20 years the platform has expanded and grown extensively in Central Florida and is now the third largest management company in Gainesville.
