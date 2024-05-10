Three Minnesota Students Selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars (5/10/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – This week, the U.S. Department of Education announced the 60th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, including three students from Minnesota. Ming Wei Yeoh from Chanhassen (Minnetonka High School) is recognized as a Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Derrick Siu from Edina (Edina High School) and Philippa Jane Pflaum from Wayzata (Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire) are recognized as Presidential Scholars. Scholars are honored for their demonstration of leadership, scholarship, contribution to school and community, and outstanding accomplishments in the arts, sciences, career and technical education, and other fields of interest. “These students exemplify academic excellence and have demonstrated community service and leadership by sharing their unique talents. Congratulations to all of you on this well-deserved recognition,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Willie Jett. “We are excited to celebrate this award with you and encourage other students to learn from your example both in and outside of the classroom.” The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,200 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program. To learn more about the program, visit the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program webpage of the U.S. Department of Education website. ###