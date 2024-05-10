Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,257 in the last 365 days.

BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1002985, 24B1002761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall                            

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 5/8/24

LOCATION: Newfane

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Orin Knapp                                          

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

                                                                

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 On May 8, 2024, at approximately 1600 hours, VT State Police arrested Orin Knapp for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault. The arrest resulted from an investigation that was initiated when the VT State Police received information that Knapp performed these acts on May 4th, 2024, and April 2024 when he assaulted family members. Knapp was held without bail and flash cited to appear to Windham County Court on May 9, 2024. .

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 5/9/24           

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

You just read:

BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more