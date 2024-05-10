BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1002985, 24B1002761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 5/8/24

LOCATION: Newfane

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Orin Knapp

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 8, 2024, at approximately 1600 hours, VT State Police arrested Orin Knapp for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault. The arrest resulted from an investigation that was initiated when the VT State Police received information that Knapp performed these acts on May 4th, 2024, and April 2024 when he assaulted family members. Knapp was held without bail and flash cited to appear to Windham County Court on May 9, 2024. .

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 5/9/24

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes