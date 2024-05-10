BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1002985, 24B1002761
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5/8/24
LOCATION: Newfane
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Orin Knapp
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 8, 2024, at approximately 1600 hours, VT State Police arrested Orin Knapp for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault. The arrest resulted from an investigation that was initiated when the VT State Police received information that Knapp performed these acts on May 4th, 2024, and April 2024 when he assaulted family members. Knapp was held without bail and flash cited to appear to Windham County Court on May 9, 2024. .
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 5/9/24
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Yes