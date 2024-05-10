OUTSIDE IN THEATRE & BOTTLE TREE THEATRE Present the World Premiere of “I SELL WINDOWS”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Outside In Theatre & Bottle Tree Theatre are thrilled to announce production details for the world premiere of I Sell Windows by Kacie Rogers, a young black woman’s existential journey through a sudden loss, navigating the intricate interplay of grief, identity, and newfound purpose, all while being a window salesman. Directed by Jaquita Ta’le with Shadow Puppetry created & performed by Brittaney Talbot with Perry Daniel at Outside In Theatre’s ArtBox studio space (5319 York Blvd. Los Angeles CA, 90042) and then heading overseas to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August at Assembly’s Studio Four theatre.
Performances are scheduled from May 18th to June 17th, with the opening night on May 25th. at As part of their commitment to fostering dialogue and engagement, Outside In Theatre & Bottle Tree Theatre will host a series of talk back nights throughout the show's run, covering topics such as solo shows, women in puppetry and processing grief. Support Black Theatre will also partner on a special performance followed by a post show discussion with black women in theatre.
Jessica Hanna, Producing Artistic Director of Outside In Theatre, expresses her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "I have been a long-time fan of Kacie’s as an actor. When she invited me to a work-in-progress of this solo piece she wrote, I was moved by her writing and found the storytelling very compelling. I immediately wanted to find ways to support this play’s journey."
Outside In Theatre is a dynamic platform dedicated to equitable and transformative storytelling, amplifying underrepresented voices through multi-platform theatrical experiences. We foster brave spaces for diverse communities, including Black, Indigenous, AAPI, Latinx, Global Majority Peoples, and White allies, at the intersection of Live Theatre and Digital Production, envisioning a world where daring, authentic stories thrive. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://outsideintheatre.org/i-sell-windows/
Jeffree J Davis
I Sell Windows by Kacie Rogers Trailer