Jeffree J Davis Introduces 99 Seat Production: A Transmedia PR Agency for Los Angeles Theatres
99 Seat Production is a PR boutique agency in LA, offering cost-effective, innovative PR services with a focus on uplifting BIPOC stories.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 99 Seat Production, a new PR boutique agency specializing in non-traditional transmedia storytelling, is now open for business and ready to serve the Los Angeles local theatre community. Led by Jeffree J Davis, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in public relations, Film Production, Stage management, and storytelling, 99 Seat Production aims to uplift BIPOC stories and new works through innovative PR strategies that are both feasible and cost-effective.
Jeffree J Davis holds a Master’s in Public Relations from Full Sail University and a Bachelor’s in Entertainment Business from The Los Angeles Film School. With this solid educational foundation, Davis brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to the Los Angeles theatre scene. With a history of working closely with local politicians, production companies, and 99-seat/black box theatres, Davis has developed a keen understanding of the intricate dynamics of the entertainment industry. This expertise is now available to local 99-seat theatre companies looking to enhance their visibility and impact without breaking the bank.
“99 Seat Production is dedicated to providing personalized and impactful PR services tailored to the unique needs of each theatre company,” said Jeffree J Davis. “Our goal is to create compelling narratives and press materials that resonate with audiences and media alike, ensuring that every story we tell is heard and celebrated, especially BIPOC and LGBT.” Davis also said "There are no PR professionals that look like me, approach PR like me, are cost-effective like me, and serve the local LA theatres, they are all expensive and of a certain "appearance" and at the end of the day your PR representative is a representation of who your audience will be"
To achieve this, 99 Seat Production employs guerrilla marketing campaigns and transmedia storytelling techniques to highlight and uplift BIPOC stories. By leveraging unconventional marketing tactics and multi-platform narratives, the agency ensures that each campaign is engaging, memorable, and effective.
“PR is an art form,” Davis continued. “At 99 Seat Production, we view every project as an opportunity to craft a unique story that not only promotes but also celebrates the rich cultural tapestry of the Los Angeles theatre community.”
Services offered by 99 Seat Production include the development of Electronic Press Kits (EPKs), crafting of press releases, strategic media relations, in-house film production and photography, and comprehensive PR campaigns. The agency’s approach is rooted in storytelling, aiming to highlight the cultural and artistic contributions of local theatres to the vibrant Los Angeles arts community.
For more information about 99 Seat Production and to inquire about services, please visit https://www.99seatproduction.com
Jeffree J Davis
99 Seat Production
jeffree@99seatproduction.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram