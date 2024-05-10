Submit Release
FloridaCommerce Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Measure Impact of Damage Caused by May Severe Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —  Today, FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to the May Severe Weather event. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite May Severe Weather recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses.

Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “May Severe Weather” from the dropdown menu. 

About FloridaCommerce

FloridaCommerce combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

