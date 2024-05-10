FloridaCommerce Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Measure Impact of Damage Caused by May Severe Weather

T

Today, FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to the May Severe Weather event. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite May Severe Weather recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses. Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “May Severe Weather” from the dropdown menu.

