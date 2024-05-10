Submit Release
Ridd Case: Roommate Assaulted by a Virus

This Legally Speaking podcast is a case study in the prosecution of a woman charged with poisoning her roommate in Millcreek, Utah.

In 2019, the Utah Attorney General’s office worked with federal authorities to convict Janie Lynn Ridd of abuse and possession of a biological agent. Charges state that Ridd purchased a Staphylococcus strain and gave it to her roommate over time. That roommate was supposed to be her best friend. 

It’s a case the Attorney General’s office worked on with the U.S. Department of Justice. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Michael Gadd, who commented on the case for Legally Speaking.

Listen to the podcast here.

